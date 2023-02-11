Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Teenager Drank Urine To Survive Under Debris For 94 Hours

The teenager spent around 94 hours in the rubble.

The major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday killed more than 21,000 people and injured thousands others. Rescue efforts are going round-the-clock, but the weather is making it harder for the survivors. Many stories of the survivors are doing rounds on the internet and they have simply shed light on the horrible situation in the quake-hit nation. In one such instance, a 17-year-old boy who was rescued from the wreckage has revealed that he drank his own urine to survive, as per a report in ABC News.

The teenager spent around 94 hours in the rubble. He spoke to the outlet via FaceTime from a hospital in Gaziantep, Turkey. Adnan Muhammet Korkut told ABC News that he was asleep in his family's home when the earthquake hit, and he then "got into the fetal position."

He added that when he was trapped, he drank his own urine and "ate his family's flowers" to survive. He claimed he set his phone's alarm to go off every 25 minutes to prevent himself from falling asleep. However, the battery died after two days, the outlet reported.

Furthermore, the boy said that he was hearing voices as the search for rescuers was going on but was worried that they could not hear him.

During the rescue operations, Mr Korkut also claimed he was concerned that he may be trampled. He was finally found and rescued after four days of wait. Speaking to ABC News, he said, "Thank you to the people who came and saved me."

A two-year old boy was rescued after 79 hours from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern city of Antakya. A video from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation showed rescue workers looking into a narrow opening in the debris of a building in Antakya and pulling out the boy as he wept. He was later handed over to health workers.