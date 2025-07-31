Tulsidas Jayanti 2025: Celebrating The Literary Legacy Of A Saint

Tulsidas Jayanti 2025: The spiritual and literary contributions of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered saint-poet, will be honoured on Thursday, July 31, 2025, as devotees celebrate his 528th birth anniversary. Born on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Shravan, Tulsidas is most famously known for his monumental work, the Ramcharitmanas, a vernacular retelling of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana.

Who Was Goswami Tulsidas?

Tulsidas's life, though shrouded in some mystery, is believed to have been marked by early hardships and a profound spiritual awakening. His primary contribution to religious literature lies in making the complex philosophical and devotional tenets of Hinduism accessible to the common person. While the original Valmiki Ramayana was in Sanskrit, a language often reserved for scholars, Tulsidas composed the Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi. This revolutionary act democratised spiritual knowledge, allowing millions to connect deeply with the life and teachings of Lord Rama.

A Monumental Contribution: The Ramcharitmanas

The Ramcharitmanas is not merely a translation but a unique exposition of devotion (bhakti), emphasising the path of surrender and love for God. It blends the essence of Vedas, Puranas, and esoteric literature, presenting ideal domestic, social, cultural, and political values. Beyond the Ramcharitmanas, Tulsidas also authored other significant works like the Hanuman Chalisa, Vinay Patrika, and Kavitavali, all deeply rooted in his devotion to Lord Rama. His works continue to serve as a cornerstone of Indian culture and a guide for righteous living.

On Tulsidas Jayanti, temples and spiritual organisations will host special programs, including recitations of the Ramcharitmanas and Sunderkand, alongside bhajan-kirtan. The day is observed with profound reverence, encouraging reflection on Tulsidas's teachings and their relevance in contemporary life.

Auspicious Timings for Tulsidas Jayanti 2025

Auspicious timings for observances on July 31, 2025, include Brahma Muhurat (03:59 am to 04:42 am), Morning Sandhya Muhurta (04:21 am to 05:25 am), Abhijit Muhurat (11:38 am to 12:31 pm), and Vijay Muhurat (02:17 pm to 03:11 pm). Evening devotees can observe during Twilight time (06:44 pm to 07:05 pm), Evening time (06:44 pm to 07:48 pm), and Amrit Kaal (05:32 pm to 07:20 pm). The Nishita Muhurat is from 11:43 pm to 12:26 late night (August 01).



(Disclaimer: The details provided herein are derived from common beliefs and general information. NDTV does not independently verify or endorse the accuracy of this content.)