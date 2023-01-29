Tom Verlaine, American Guitarist And Songwriter, Dies At 73

Tributes have poured in on social networks

Tom Verlaine, the frontman, songwriter and guitarist of the American band 'Television', died at 73. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's peer and former partner Patti Smith confirmed the news of his death to the New York Times. She said the legendary guitar player died "after a brief illness".

Mr Verlaine was born as Thomas Miller in Denville, New Jersey and started playing the piano at an early age, but switched to the saxophone after hearing a record by Stan Getz, reported the Guardian. He took Tom Verlaine as his stage name in homage to the French symbolist poet Paul Verlaine.

The songwriter picked up the guitar after hearing the Rolling Stones' 1966 hit 19th Nervous Breakdown.

According to a report by BBC, Mr Verlaine was considered one of the most skilled musical practitioners to emerge from the now-defunct CBGBs club in New York's Bowery, where their contemporaries included Blondie, The Ramones and Talking Heads.

Though "Marquee Moon" received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, NME and Pitchfork, Television was only a minor commercial success.

After the Television split, Mr Verlaine released a dozen solos. His song Kingdom Come inspired a rare cover version by David Bowie on his Scary Monsters album.

"Went by the book stalls outside Strand yesterday thinking I'd see you as usual, have a smoke, talk about rare poetry finds for a couple of hours," tweeted Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth. "Gonna miss you, Tom. TV Rest In Peace."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea said he listened to "Marquee Moon" 1,000 times and "will listen 1,000 more".

"Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He (affected) the way John and I play immeasurably," he tweeted, referring to guitarist John Frusciante. "Fly on Tom."

"His role in our culture and straight-up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary," Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai tweeted.

"Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can't. It's perfect."