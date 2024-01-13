'The Score Is Love-All': Sachin Tendulkar On Djokovic Vs Smith Match

Djokovic and Smith engaged in an entertaining charity showdown.

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket icon, witnessed a remarkable prelude to the Australian Open, a tennis match between Steve Smith, the renowned Australian cricketer, and Novak Djokovic. Smith's unexpected proficiency on the tennis court showcased his versatile sporting talents, demonstrating excellence in both cricket and tennis.

Sharing the video of the moment, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on the X, "Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is 'love-all'."

This charity event happened at Melbourne Park, where Smith, known for his cricket talent, showed off his quick moves against tennis star Djokovic. The crowd at Rod Laver Arena enjoyed the funny and competitive match, a cool warm-up before the official start of the Australian Open on January 14th.

This event was part of many charity activities before the tournament.

Sachin's post received over a million views, and many people commented on his timeline.

In the comment section, users further posted a video capturing Novak Djokovic holding a cricket bat and engaging in a game of cricket with Steve Smith.

"We would love to see a tennis match between two legends. Roger Federer vs Sachin Tendulkar," commented a user.

"Playing Mitchell Starc on nets helped Steve Smith play the service of Djokovic," wrote another user.

"So good to see him giving respect to Steve Smith," commented a third user.



Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal entered the singles main draw of the Australian Open on Friday with an easy win over Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the tournament's qualifying final. Nagal cruised past Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes and won the match after his opponent double-faulted at 30-40 in the 10th game of the second set. Nagal will now face Kazakhstan's World No. 31 Alexander Bublik in the first round. Currently World No. 139 in singles, this is Nagal's second main draw appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his entry in 2021. Nagal went down to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 that year.