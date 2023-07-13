Survey Says US Couples Choosing 'Sleep Divorce', Explains Why

Sleep divorce could lead to more restful sleep.

More than a third of Americans have engaged in "sleep divorces" in order to obtain a better night's sleep, according to a national survey in the United States.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which conducted the poll, describes "sleep divorce" as a strategy for assisting people in falling asleep and staying asleep without interruptions like snoring, missing covers, or early alarms.

"We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment towards the person causing the sleep disruption, which can negatively impact relationships," Dr Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM, said in a news release Monday.

Also Read | Trouble Sleeping? Best Exercises For Better Quality Sleep

"Getting a good night's sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it's no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being."

According to CBS News, "the group's survey of 2,005 adults in the US found that 43% of millennials engage in sleep divorce, followed by 33% of those in Generation X, 28% of those in Generation Z, and 22% of baby boomers."

"Although the term 'sleep divorce' seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritising sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed," Dr Khosla added.

The report mentioned that one-third (33%) of adults reported that they go to sleep at an earlier or later time than desired to accommodate a bed partner.