Special Paint That Splashes Back Pee Onto Public Urinators To Be Put On Walls In London

The paint will currently be a fixture in five locations in London

Needless to say, public urination is a big nuisance. To detract those urinating in public, London's Westminster City Council has launched a unique campaign following complaints from residents. The council is painting the streets of Soho with a special paint that splashes back on the person when they urinate on it, according to a BBC report.

The paint contains a water-repellent layer so urine and other liquid bounce back onto the perpetrator, leaving them soaked. The paint will currently be a fixture in five locations in London, including Westminster and Central London.

Apart from it, the initiative will also see posters with anti-public urination messages and QR codes to find nearby public toilets. Those urinating in the street have also been warned they can face a fine of £150 (Rs 15,070) if council inspectors catch them and issue a fixed penalty notice.

The initiative comes after the council spent close to £1 million (Rs 10,04,71,562) on cleaning fees after residents complained following an increase in public urination incidents, BBC reported.

Patrick Lilley, a councilman for Westminster, said it is a complete ''disgrace and unfortunate that long-suffering locals must put up with travelers using Soho as their restroom''. He told Indy100, ''If someone did their business outside your front door, I'm sure you'd feel the same. The anti-pee paint, combined with the community protection notices should teach those perpetrators a lesson."

In Soho, hundreds of inebriated individuals congregate at bars, according to Tim Lord, head of the Soho Society. He said that it is incredible that there aren't more public restrooms and added that on Houston Street, people frequently urinate on residents' doors.



Previously, Westminster City Council deputy leader Aicha Less told My London, "Residents and businesses are fed up. We're taking action to stop people using alleyways or doorways as a toilet. Splashback paint gives inconsiderate visitors a nasty surprise. Some would say it's karma, it's certainly a deterrent. The ingenious paint is one of a number of steps we are taking to discourage people from relieving themselves in public or on private property.''

