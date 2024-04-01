Sony Working On PlayStation 5 Pro? Everything We Know So Far

PlayStation 5 was launched in November, 2020.

Consumer electronics major Sony is said to be working on a beefed up version of its popular console, PlayStation 5. The 'Pro' variant of the PS (as it is popularly known) is expected to be unveiled later this year, according to The Verge. The outlet further said that Sony's own first-party studios have reportedly been testing PS5 Pro devkits for months. The new variant is expected to come with a GPU that's up to three times faster for certain tasks than the existing PS5 models

YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead first claimed that he has got access to the technical overview document for the PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity. Insider Gaming later said the leaked specifications are accurate.

Tom's Guide said PS5 Pro would be a mid-generation refresh between the PS5 and its successor, believed to be PS6.

Essentially, this is a more powerful version of the PS5.

Sony is also preparing a PS5 Pro Enhance label for its games to inform users which games can take advantage of the superior hardware, as per Tom's Guide.

The PS5 Pro could also be getting an artificial intelligence (AI) boost, thanks to a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) from AMD according to new spec leaks.

The Verge cited the technical document doing the rounds on the internet to say that PS 5 Pro will have 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point calculations, or around 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. This will be around 45 per cent improvement in rendering performance over the PS5.

Sony is likely moving from what's effectively an AMD Radeon RX 6700 inside the PS5 to something close to the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Another reliable leaker has said the PS5 Pro will release in November 2024, complete with upgraded GPU and RAM to make 8K console gaming possible.