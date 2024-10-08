Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins Shark Tank India Season 4, Replaces Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

The makers have not yet revealed the premiere date.

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, as well as the promoter of Unicommerce, has joined the panel of Shark Tank India Season 4. He will replace Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, in the upcoming season.

Mr Bahl will join the existing panel of sharks, including Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO of OYO).

A well-known entrepreneur and investor, Mr Bahl has built and scaled numerous technology ventures and invested in over 250 start-ups.

In the latest promo for Shark Tank India Season 4, Kunal Bahl, co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal, received a warm welcome from fellow sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal as he was introduced as a new shark on the show.

Titan Capital announced the news on X, stating, "Introducing the Newest Shark: @1kunalbahl ! We're thrilled and elated to announce that our co-founder, Kunal Bahl, is joining #SharkTankIndia as the newest #Shark! From co-founding @snapdeal to backing some of India's most promising startups with @TitanCapitalVC, Kunal's entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the @sharktankindia stage! Get ready for some amazing pitches, fiery negotiations, and a lot of startup magic - #SharkTankIndia Season 4, streaming soon on @SonyLIV ! Stay tuned for more exciting updates!"

See the video here:

The makers have not yet revealed the premiere date.

Before this, Mr Bahl made a television appearance on Prime Video's 'Mission Start Ab' in which ten innovators fought for mentorship and money.