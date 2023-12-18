Singer Luke Combs Apologises After Mistakenly Filing Suit Against Fan For $250,000

Luke Combs addressed the lawsuit and said that he was completely unaware of the situation.

Singer Luke Combs has publicly apologised to a fan who had been sued by his legal team for $250,000, a legal action that seemingly transpired without his knowledge. The fan, Nicol Harness was sued for selling 18 drinks tumblers with Mr Combs's face on.

Mrs Harness told WFLA the email arrived in her junk folder while she was in the hospital dealing with congestive heart failure, and by the time she saw the suit, she said she had missed the 21-day window to respond, landing her liable for trademark infringement

The fan told the media outlet that she sold 18 Combs tumblers for $20 each, amounting to a total of $360 before a lawsuit was filed against her.

"It's very stressful. I don't have money to pay my bills," she told WFLA. "I just want this resolved. I didn't mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don't understand."

The singer addressed the lawsuit and said that he was completely unaware of the situation.

"It's 7:27 a.m. here in Tennessee. I woke up at 5 a.m. to use the restroom, and the first thing I saw is this - a woman that's being sued by me for $250,000," said Combs in the video.

"We do have a company that goes after folks - supposedly large corporations operating internationally - that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit T-shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses. And, this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that," the singer said. "That makes me sick to my stomach."

The singer said he called her to apologise and promised to send $11,000. The 33-year-old singer has started selling his tumblers on his official merchandise store, with all proceeds going to Ms Harness, BBC reported.

The tumbler is up for sale for $20.

