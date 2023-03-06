Shashi Tharoor Tweets About 'Shrinking Fan Base', Internet Says 'Quality Matters'

Shashi Tharoor keeps tweeting about relevant issues.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the widely followed politicians on Twitter. From politics to personal opinions, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram tweets about many subjects in the most articulate manner on the platform. But this time, Mr Tharoor has raised an important issue - his falling userbase on the micro-blogging platform. He suggested it "must reflect something, but I'm not sure what". Born on March 9, 1956, Mr Tharoor has 8.4 million followers, according to his Twitter bio.

On Monday evening, Mr Tharoor posted a tweet saying his Twitter fan-base is shrinking and wanted to know the reason behind it.

"My slowly shrinking @Twitter fan-base (which goes down each day, having deflated from nearly 8,496,000 a week+ago to 8,491,000 now) must reflect something, but I'm not sure what. If it's because of a partial understanding of my views, I invite folks to read my books instead!" he said.

His followers and other Twitter users gave their explanation and urged the politician to not lost hope.

"Been reading almost all of them, since long... Stay blessed Sir," tweeted one user. "You are only loosing bots, or trolls, carry on what you are doing and what you look to achieve," commented another.

"More than Quantity, Quality is what matters," a third user said. Another asked him to reach out to Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter's system has historically promoted tweets from users whose posts perform better to both followers and non-followers. But since taking over as the new chief of the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Elon Musk has made a number of changes that changed the way tweets appear on users' timelines.

Meanwhile, Mr Tharoor on Monday posted a video clip of his interaction with one of his self-professed 'biggest fans' in Nagaland, where Assembly polls were just held.

The woman requested Mr Tharoor to "spill some secret" on how someone "so astonishingly good-looking and charismatic" can be "brilliant and intelligent" at the same time.

"Choose your parents wisely," the Congress leader quipped, adding that it's all in the genes.