Serena Williams Reveals Second Pregnancy At Met Gala 2023, Flaunts Baby Bump

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that they are expecting their second child together while attending the 2023 Met Gala on May 1.

The tennis star also confirmed the happy news on Instagram with the caption, ''Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.'' In one photo, the couple is standing next to one another smiling while in other pictures she is seen cradling her baby bump. While Ms Williams wore an exquisite fitted black gown with a white skirt, her husband was seen in a classy black tuxedo.

The couple's black and white outfits were in line with this year's theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late fashion legend.

Notably, the 23-time Grand Slam champion married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The couple have a 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr, who was born in September 2017. Two years later, the Olympian told Page Six that she wanted to give her child a sibling as close to her age as her own older sister, Venus Williams.

Meanwhile, Mr Ohanian also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, ''Mama & Papa love this parenting thing, so we're back at it @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute.''

Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/Ycv9FBtV61 — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) May 2, 2023

Ms Williams announced her retirement from tennis on August 9, 2022, saying she is ''evolving away'' from the sport. The 40-year-old tennis star said that the best word to describe what she is up to is ''evolution'' and that she wants to grow her family.

''I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,'' she said in an article for Vogue magazine.