Secret Ingredient In McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce Shocks Internet

McDonald's fans were left shocked upon discovering the ingredients that makeup one of their most beloved menu items: sweet and sour sauce. Despite the fact that the 'shocking revelation' has been unveiled on several occasions before, it has gained renewed attention recently.

Two Australian radio hosts, Jase and Lauren, were the latest to disclose the ingredients of the dip. Host Lauren clarified that the sauce is, in fact, made from a specific fruit, New York Post reported.

"Would you believe it is actually... apricot flavour?' she said on her show.

According to McDonald's UK website, apricot puree stands out as a significant element in the sauce. Surprisingly, other ingredients include, high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, modified food starch, dextrose, xanthan gum, sodium Benzoate (preservative), cellulose gum, dried chilli peppers, caramel colour, extractives of paprika (colour).

The McDonald's website goes on to characterize the sauce as having a sweet/sour apricot flavour, delicately spiced with a sour aftertaste.'

TikTok users were shocked after learning about the ingredients.

"You have now ruined my favourite McDonald's sauce," lamented one disillusioned viewer, while another wrote, "Ummm...I'm gonna pretend I didn't hear this."

Meanwhile, McDonald's boss in Britain said Tuesday the US fast-food giant faces "one to two" sexual harassment allegations from workers every week, as he vowed to tackle the issue recently exposed by the BBC.

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, told a watchdog parliamentary committee that the chain's management also receives around five reports a week of bullying.

He said that his employees' accounts of alleged harassment and racism were "truly horrific and hard to listen to".