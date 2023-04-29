PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023: How To Check Your Scores

The exam was conducted from February 5, 2023, to March 22, 2023.

The PSEB 8th Class Examination Result 2023 has been announced by the Punjab School Examination Board. According to the most recent information, students can view their exam results on the official website.

The education board has also announced several other important details, including pass percentage, marks secured by the students, overall marks, subject-wise marks, toppers' names, and other important details.

The school students of the 8th grade of the Punjab School Examination Board appeared in the examination from February 5, 2023, to March 22, 2023.

As per the reports, the overall pass percentage of the students in PSEB Class 8 in 2023 is 98.01 percent.

The girls and boys passing ratios had a nominal difference of 1.27 percent. The total girls' pass percentage was 98.68 percent, and the total boys' pass percentage was 97.41 percent.

Here is the link where students can check their scores: http://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.htm