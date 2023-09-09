Pregnant Actor Goes Into Labour At Beyonce's Concert, Stays Till The End

She jokingly wrote that Beyonce induced the labour.

Actor Sarah Francis Jones known for her films 'Honey' and 'Hairspray' has revealed that she went into labour while attending Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles on September 4, New York Post reported. When the labour pains first began, she thought perhaps they were false contractions since the baby's due date wasn't for a few days. The actor and her husband Marcel Spears didn't want to miss the show, so they decided to watch the rest of the concert. However, once they exited the show, it became clear that she was, in fact, in labour, and the couple headed to the hospital.

A video shared on Instagram showed Mrs Jones, heavily pregnant, enjoying the concert and later giving birth to her baby.

"We thought it was just Braxton Hicks or gas — turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show,” she wrote on Instagram. ''POV: you go into labour at Beyoncé's bday concert,'' a text insert read.

In another clip, she jokingly wrote that Beyonce induced the labour.

“I said, ‘Something's happening. Usually, I like to dance at the concert and I was like ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second,'' Mrs Jones recalled.

''As the concert went on we were like ‘I don't know about this.' By the time we got to the car into the parking lot it was full-on intense,” her husband explained.

The actor added that it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labour on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

''It had to be a perfect set of circumstances. We're at Beyonce's birthday concert, on Labor Day. And then I go into labor, with my Virgo baby. I'm a Virgo. So it just made sense,'' she said.

Once at the hospital, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl and named her Nola.