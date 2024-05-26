Ceramic Goat Made By King Charles 55 Years Ago May Fetch $12,000 At Auction

King Charles created the sculpture as a "unique" school project.

A hand-painted ceramic goat that King Charles created as a "unique" school project more than 50 years ago is expected to fetch $12,000 at auction. The vibrantly decorated ceramic figure is believed to be the sole sculpture that King Charles ever produced, during his time at Cambridge University in the 1960s. Scholars speculate that the future monarch might have drawn inspiration from The Royal Regiment of Wales' goat mascot, as per a report in the New York Post.

The remarkably forgotten collectable object was acquired by a family living abroad several years ago. Raymond Patten, a Canadian, received it from his great-aunt on his 21st birthday. Mr Patten, who is now 76, and is a resident of British Columbia, contacted Hansons Auctioneers in the United Kingdom to inform them of the rare artefact's existence.

He said, "My Aunt Nellie, Helen Patten, gave me the goat on my 21st birthday on June 22, 1969. She told me Prince Charles had made it. She was proud of the fact he attended Cambridge University in the late 1960s when she worked as a cook for the president of Queen's College.

"I believe she knew the future king on a personal basis. I have treasured the goat all my life. My aunt, who passed away at the age of 87 in 1993 in Cheshire, used to live at 37 Norfolk Terrace, Cambridge. She was my grandfather's sister and never married. She was honoured to serve members of the royal family. She cooked a meal for the Queen Mother," Mr Patten continued.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said, "We're thrilled to have made this royal find. Raymond initially got in touch by email and we were hugely excited. We've been privileged to auction other early artworks by King Charles and the interest is always phenomenal. Such is the goat's importance, Raymond flew to the UK to deliver it to us in person."

He added, "King Charles has demonstrated a passion for art throughout his life but is mainly known for his paintings. The discovery of this ceramics piece demonstrates another side to his talent. As far as we are aware it is the only example of pottery made by King Charles in existence." The artefact should get between $6,300 to $12,600, according to Mr Hanson.