Pedro Pascal Slams JK Rowling Over Transgender Ruling, Calls Her "Heinous Loser"

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has slammed Harry Potter author JK Rowling, calling her a "heinous loser" after she celebrated a recent ruling related to transgenders. The Last of Us actor left the remark under a post by activist Tariq Ra'ouf, who has urged people to boycott Ms Rowling's work.

"It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails...because that awful disgusting shit, that has consequences," read the comment to which Mr Pascal replied: "Awful disgusting SH*T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour."

Ms Rowling has been courting heat in recent weeks after she celebrated the UK Supreme Court's ruling on what defines a woman. The top court declared that a woman is determined by their "biological sex", which prompted Ms Rowling to post a picture of herself enjoying a drink and a cigar with the caption: "I love it when a plan comes together."

In another post, Ms Rowling added: "It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they've protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. For Women Scotland, I'm so proud to know you."

The ruling has significant implications for trans women in the UK, and Rowling's reaction has reignited debates about her views on trans rights.

Mr Pascal has been a public advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, often appearing on the red carpet alongside his transgender sister, Lux.

Earlier this year, he posted a supportive message for trans people stating: "A world without trans people has never existed and never will."

However, the statement invited backlash from a certain section of his followers, after which Mr Pascal doubled down on his principles.

Responding to the naysayers, Mr Pascal wrote back: "I can't think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorising the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."