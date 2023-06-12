Overdue Book Returned To Washington Library After 81 Years

The library also posted the unexpected return of the book on social media.

An overdue book was returned to a Washington library after being checked out for 81 years. World War II was happening when it was last checked it. Brad Bitar, who lives in Olympia, Washington returned the book "The Bounty Trilogy" by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall to the Aberdeen Timberland Library last week- way past its original due date in March 1942, CNN reported.

Mr Bitar told the media outlet that the book had been sitting in his garage for a couple of years before he returned it to the library. He said that he did not know the person who had checked out the book 81 years ago and said that they may have left it behind while visiting his family's store in Hoquiam, Washington.

He said that he likes to collect historical artefacts and found the book - which was published in 1932 - among the antique items left behind from the store. "I assumed that the library was probably not going to be interested in taking it back," Mr Bitar told CNN.

But the library was stunned after he returned the book.

"The person that accepted the book I think was stunned and kind of couldn't believe it," Anna Lisa Rasmussen, social media specialist for the Timberland Regional Library system, told CNN.

The Washington Library also posted the unexpected return of the book on social media.

"The library book was recently found in a storage unit and subsequently returned to the library to the amazement of the library staff. If overdue fines had accrued at the rate of $.02/day, barring holidays and Sundays as it outlines on the card, the patron would owe about $484.80," Timberland Library wrote in the caption.

"In case you're interested, the first book in the trilogy, "Mutiny on the Bounty" is still in circulation today in the TRL collection. You may think twice about checking it out, however, if you read the short review written by the patron on the inside cover (photo 4) which stated, "I wouldn't read this book if I was paid to." The moral of this story? If you have an overdue book collecting dust - return it to the library. We'll take it back, and the bounty will be considered paid," the caption read.