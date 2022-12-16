New York Moves To Ban Retail Sale Of Cats, Dogs And Rabbits

The legislative ban is aimed at reducing the sale of animals from breeding facilities.

Pet stores in New York State will soon be prohibited from selling dogs, cats and rabbits, as part of a legislative ban aimed at reducing the sale of animals from breeding facilities, according to the New York Governor's office. Animal rights groups have argued that these facilities subject pets to inhumane conditions.

The legislation, which was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul and will go into effect in 2024, allows pet shops to work collaboratively with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals for adoption.

"Oftentimes, these animals have health issues resulting from poor breeding and can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care. The legislation will continue to allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations to help connect New Yorkers with animals in need of a home," the Governor's office said in a statement.

Governor Kathy Hochul also took to Twitter to share the news. She said, "Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment."

Retail stores that previously sold pets can continue to operate and sell pet supplies and other accessories under the law. They can also charge shelters and rescue groups rent for using their space for adoptions. Store owners who violate the new rules will be charged with a $1,000 (Rs 82,844) fine.

As per the Governor's office, the legislation will allow pet stores to charge shelters rent for the use of their space for adoptions. In a statement, State Senator Michael Gianaris said "Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills. My thanks to Governor Hochul for standing up for the voiceless loving animals who are members of our families and deserve the respect we've shown them today."

Breeders will also be prohibited from selling more than nine animals per year. California, Illinois, Washington, Maine and Maryland had passed similar legislation to crack down on commercial breeders, also known as puppy or kitten mills, ABC News reported.