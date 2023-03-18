New WhatsApp Feature Lets iOS Users To Copy Text From Picture

The name of this feature is "text detection".

Extracting text from images can be done through several tools available on Android and iOS devices, of which Google Lens is the most prominent and Apple does it through its Camera app. But now that it is conceivable on WhatsApp, technological development has advanced even further.

A facility that would enable iOS users to copy text from photographs has apparently been launched by the Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp short messaging service, according to WABetaInfo, a source where all real-time updates concerning WhatsApp are available.

The function is called "text detection," and since it makes use of iOS 16's APIs, it can only be used with iPhones running iOS 16.

The news portal stated that if a user wants to test this feature, they need to open an image that contains text, and they should finally see a new button that lets them copy text from the image.

Meanwhile, the messaging app is rolling out a new set of emojis to make conversations even more interesting.

The app has reportedly brought the Unicode 15.0 emojis to select beta testers. As many as 21 new emojis have been added to the app's latest beta update on Android.

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.2.3.5.13 is available on the Google Play Store. Eligible users can install it to access the new pack of emojis. In addition to this, the app has also been spotted working on the ability to silence calls from unknown numbers.