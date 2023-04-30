'Never Felt As Safe...': Woman Praises Government For Rescuing Husband From War-Torn Sudan

India is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

A woman whose husband was stuck in war-torn Sudan and was rescued during Operation Kaveri has thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for quickly springing into action and evacuating Indians from the North African country. Taking to Twitter, user Meenakshi Agrawal said that she never felt as safe being an Indian and revealed that her husband was one of the first batches of Indians to reach the homeland.

In a series of tweets, Ms Agrawal said that she had first sought help from the central government via a social media post on April 21. After her husband landed in Delhi, she said, "My husband is the first person to reach India back last night from Sudan. Within 24 hours of my tweet, the government sprung into action. I have never felt as safe to be an Indian as I feel today. While other countries evacuated their diplomats first, we prioritised our citizens".

My husband is the first person to reach India back last night from Sudan. Within 24 hours of my tweet, the government sprung into action. I have never felt as safe to be an Indian as I feel today. While other countries evacuated their diplomats first, we prioritised our citizens. — Meenakshi agrawal (@Meenakshiagra17) April 27, 2023

Praising the MEA, Ms Agrawal wrote, "Your call centre, the kindness of your staff has been outstanding. Ambassador Akbar in Khartoum and Anil Kumar his second in command have been super helpful and available to the citizens stuck there".

Further, she also thanked the army officer who travelled with her husband and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "Grewal, Major you are a hero for flying out my husband and so many others. IAF, your patience and strength, your smiling face gave reassurance and hope to all," she said.

In another post, Ms Agrawal shared a picture of her husband with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, apparently at Sudan's Jeddah airport. She thanked Mr Muraleedharan and said, "In Modi's India, my Twitter plea to save my husband didn't go unnoticed".

My husband with you at Jeddah airport. He was on the first #airlift out from port Sudan. pic.twitter.com/EpUmNgcpY9 — Meenakshi agrawal (@Meenakshiagra17) April 27, 2023

Notably, India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under it Operation Kaveri. Ministry of External Affairs, Official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah."

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan also arrived in New Delhi under the mission, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning.

The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan. the North African country is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.