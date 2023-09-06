Michael Schumacher's Friend Gives Health update: 'A Case Without Hope'

Michael Schumacher suffered a life-threatening injury in a skiing incident.

There has been very few updates on Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's recovery after a skiing accident in French Alps nearly 10 years ago. His family has maintained strict privacy, keeping him away from public gaze since December 2013. But now, F1 journalist and Mr Schumacher's friend, Roger Benoit, has given a rare update on the German car racer's well-being. In an interview with German news portal Blick, the 74-year-old gave a heart-breaking answer when asked about the condition of Mr Schumacher.

"There is only one answer to this question and that is what his son Mick gave in one of his rare interviews in 2022: 'I would give anything to talk to dad'," Sports illustrated quoted him as saying.

"This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3,500 days. A case without hope," Mr Benoit further said.

The last update was given by Mr Schumacher's wife Corinna during the Netflix documentary where she said, "I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find."

Johnny Herbert, British former F1 driver and another friend of Mr Schumacher, said there is a huge loss in the racing world.

"We have lost a megastar of our sport who gave so much enjoyment to a lot of people," Mr Herbert said, as per a Sky News report.

Mr Schumacher was skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick in the French Alps in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock, sustaining a serious head injury despite wearing a helmet.

He was quickly airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital where he was placed in induced coma. Mr Schumacher's family have remained extremely private since then and only provide fans with rare updates.