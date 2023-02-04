Marlon Brando's Breakup Letter To French Girlfriend Could Fetch $15,000 At Auction

Marlon Brando was regarded as one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century.

A letter written by American actor Marlon Brando to a French dancer and actress with whom he was romantically involved in late 1940s has gone for sale and could fetch at least $15,000 (Rs 12 lakh) at an auction, according to a report in CNN.

The rare letter was written to aspiring Broadway performer Solange Podell, the outlet further said. The online auction, which finishes on February 9, is being managed by Boston's RR Auction. In the letter, the legendary Oscar-winning actor of "The Godfather" franchise said "it's not you, it's me" as he attempted to end the affair with the dancer and actress.

The three-page letter is written using a pencil and has a lot of spelling errors, as per the auction house. "In order that you won't think me a complete boor, I am writing you this letter to explain that because of an erratic, flighty, fly-by-night, temperament I wish not to humiliate and degrade your sentiments by seeing you only at my mood's convenience," reads the letter.

He said, "Please accept this letter with an open heart as it is written with fourthright sincerity. I'm sorry I could not have tried harder to be less self indulgent and therewith, a little more compatable. My intuitions were flawlessly scroupulous, but my emotions, unfortunately, unstable. I will remember you with fondness, regard, and appreciation. When we meet in France (perhaps in October) I trust my behavior will be a trifle more adult."

Furthermore, he signed the letter as "with warmest Marlon." "Please give my kind acknowledgements to your mother, if she'll accept them," he wrote in a postscript.

RR Auction house mentioned that the two met in 1947 after she was invited backstage during a production of "A Streetcar Named Desire." The auction house added, "Podell and Brando quickly formed a relationship, but their ambitions and careers took them on different paths: Brando would reprise his role as Kowalski on the big screen and earn an Academy Award nomination, and Podell turned to photography."

Marlon Brando was regarded as one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century. He won two Oscars, two Golden Globes and three British Academy Film Awards during his six-decade-long career.