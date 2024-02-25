Mark Zuckerberg Learns Sword Making In Japan, Shares Video

Mr Zuckerberg made the sword with the help of a Japanese sword master.

Mark Zuckerberg, a man of many talents, recently learnt a new skill and took to social media to share the same. The Meta CEO learnt how to construct a sword in an amazing demonstration of artistry and expertise. He created katana- a traditional Japanese sword, which is renowned for its power and sharpness. It has a single-edge blade with a long grip to accommodate both hands. Katana was used by samurai for protection and to reflect a status symbol.

Mr Zuckerberg made the sword from scratch with the help of a Japanese sword master. In a series of posts, he documented his journey of crafting the weapon. He is seen posing for a picture with the Japanese sword master in one of the images. Another picture displays the sword that Mr Zuckerberg made with the master's assistance. A video also demonstrates the master and the Meta Chief striking specific areas on the steel to create a katana. In another clip, Mr Zuckerberg is shown using his brand-new sword.

"Really special afternoon learning about making katanas with master akihira.kokaji -- thank you for sharing your craft with us!" he said in the caption.

Since being shared, his post has amassed 2.7 lakh likes.

"The zuck is doing side quests again," said a user.

"Childhood dreams right there," added a person.

A third added, "What can't Zuck do"

"You're on the path to becoming a true ninja, first hand to hand combat you mastered now on to the blade!" stated a user.

"Seek knowledge - the way of the warrior!" remarked a person.

A sixth person said, "So cool!! Such a Warrior!!!"

Meanwhile, in January, Mark Zuckerberg added another project to his vast portfolio. The billionaire revealed that he is raising cattle on a ranch to create "the highest quality beef in the world". The billionaire, who is well-known for his exercise regimens, said that he has started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai.

He stated that the cattle would be on a macadamia and beer diet. "Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch."

It is to be noted that Angus is a Scottish breed of small cattle that is very well-liked in the United States for its steak and Wagyu is a collection of four types of Japanese cattle raised for beef.

"We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees," Mr Zuckerberg added.