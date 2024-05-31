Man Describes How It Was Like To Be 'Eaten Alive' By Anaconda: 'Ribs Exploded'

Paul Rosolie held the event in 2014.

Paul Rosolie is an American conservationist, author and filmmaker renowned for his dedication to wildlife protection and environmental conservation. His work, often conducted in the dense and perilous jungles of the Amazon, highlights the critical importance of preserving some of the world's most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems. But he once performed a dangerous stunt - agreeing to be eaten alive by an anaconda. But, within minutes, as his head starts to be consumed, Mr Rosolie called to end the stunt. His description of the stunt that took place in 2014 recently went viral.

"The last thing I remember was her mouth open wide and everything went black. I went limp and let it constrict," New York Post quoted him as saying.

"She wrapped around me and I felt my suit cracking and my arms ripping out of their sockets," he further said.

Mr Rosolie recalled that he was inches away from having his rib cage explode.

"It was really all about showing people the power of these snakes with the mission of protecting their habitats," he said.

Anacondas are a group of large boas that are found in tropical South America. They are known to kill their prey by constricting them.

"Every time you exhale, you never get that space back, you never take that breath in again. So you exhale and the snake squeezes, and then when you try to breathe in, there's nothing. And so I couldn't even call for help. It was terrifying," explained Mr Rosolie.

According to National Geographic, when taking into account both weight and length, the green anaconda is the largest snake in the world, growing up to nine metres long and weighing as much as 227 kg.