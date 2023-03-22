Malayalam Actor Arya Parvathi Announces Her Mother, 47, Delivered Baby Girl

Arya Parvathi shared the news on her Instagram

Malayalam actress Arya Parvathi shared the happy news with her fans on social media. The 23-year-old actress announced that her mother,47, delivered a baby girl.

The actress announced that she is ready to take the role of a big sister as well as a mother. In the caption, Ms Parvathi wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy as my little sibling arrives to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well as a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one!"

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the 23-year-old shared that she was shocked after she found out about her mother's pregnancy. The actress recalled that her parents hid the pregnancy news from her thinking she would be ashamed of them. She shared that she also faced taunts, but they did not pay any attention to it.

She said, "One phone call changed my life. Last year, a few days before I was supposed to go back home for my vacation, I got a call from Appa. He seemed restless. A few minutes later, he said, 'Amma is pregnant'. I didn't know how to react...that's not something you just hear your parents say at 23. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. Amma was 47. And I know it's going to sound weird but when Appa told me, Amma was already in her 8th month. In fact, when Amma herself found out, she was 7 months in."

She further revealed that her parents did not share the news because they did not know how would the actress react. "Why would I be ashamed?" she asked her parents.

They slowly started sharing the news with friends and family.

She shared that she can't wait to be called 'didi'.