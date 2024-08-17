How This Modest Indian Snack Became A Worldwide Superfood

Makhana is increasingly featured in both traditional and contemporary dishes.

Famous Indian snacks Makhana, also known as fox nut, lotus seed, or plant pop, is the seed of the water lily plant. Makhana was once a little-known aquatic plant, but it is currently becoming a global superfood. The tiny multivitamin seed, which is primarily cultivated in Bihar, India, is quickly meeting the demands of consumers who are concerned about their health everywhere.

Traditionally, fishing Makhana was a very time-consuming process that required divers who used a submersible to get the underwater seeds from deep, gloomy ponds. Nevertheless, it is an evolving industry. Now, Indian farmers are planting the water lily in shallower waters, which brings about more production and better working conditions. Besides, the introduction of new machines for roasting and popping the seeds has improved both efficacy and hygiene.

Video | Darbhanga Makhana Producers Seek Government Support

According to the BBC, often eaten as a snack, makhanas are also used in various dishes, including the milk pudding kheer, as well as being ground into flour. In the north-eastern Indian state of Bihar, 90% of the world's makhana is grown.

The leaves of the lily plant are large and circular and sit on the top of the pond. But the seeds form in pods under water, and collecting them was an exhausting process.

The news outlet further mentioned that in 2022, the area used for foxnut farming was 35,224 hectares (87,000 acres), an almost threefold increase over 10 years. But in recent years, farmers have changed the cultivation process. The plants are now often grown in fields, in much shallower water.

Good nutritional value

Makhana's nutritive profile is stunning. Full of protein, fibre, and crucial minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, it is low in fat and calories. These features, coupled with its numerous possibilities in cooking, are hence the reason for its escalating fame. Makhana, from conventional Indian foods to modern snacks, is now a global kitchen phenomenon.

The local delicacy made its way to the global market partially due to the creativity of chefs, social media marketing, and Indian policies that support Makhana introduction. Thus, the Makhana market is flourishing with exports to various countries around the world.

Makhana boosts the economy and empowers farmers

Government's efforts to modernise Makhana cultivation have not only boosted the economy but also improved the livelihoods of farmers, particularly women, who are now actively involved in the production process.

With its numerous health benefits and growing global appeal, Makhana is poised to become a major player in the international food market. As India continues to invest in research and development, this humble water lily seed could unlock even greater potential in the years to come.