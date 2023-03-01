"Looks Like A Cafe": Railways Minister's Photo Of Station Stuns Internet

The photos gained enormous attention, amassing around 10,000 likes and nearly a million views.

'Looks Like A Cafe': Railways Minister's Photo Of Station Stuns Internet

The images show a place that looked like a cafe.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a photo on Twitter of an elegant cafe-like setup offering food and beverages to train passengers. The minister then asked his followers to guess the place. He also hinted that this posh-looking place is actually a railway station.

"Guess this place, Hint: At a railway station." Mr Vaishnaw said in his tweet.

The images show beautiful stairs and sale counters offering coffees, teas, and mocktails. A few users also mentioned that the location appears to be a cafe.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, routinely engages with his social media followers and provides amusing photos and messages. Last month, he posted an image of a baby lying comfortably on a quilt and looking out of a window. The minister then asked his followers if it looked like a train coach or a plane seat.

"Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat?" Mr Vaishnaw said in his tweet.

In January, he posted a couple of lovely pictures of a train station and asked viewers to identify it. In those images, a train is visible moving through a snow-covered landscape.

The Indian Railways frequently make new improvements, and the union minister tweets pictures of these new developments and asks his followers about them.

