Man With The Longest Tongue In The World Paints With It

Nick Stoeberl holds the record for the longest tongue.

A man who holds the Guinness World Record for the world's longest tongue has revealed that he has discovered an unusual way to put his unusual muscle to work, and that is painting.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Nick Stoeberl (USA), who holds the record for the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm (3.97 in), made a rather unique TV appearance and showed off his painting skills.

During his first visit to the UK, he joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning show. The giggling hosts looked on in disbelief as Nick wrapped his record-breaking tongue in cling film to paint a portrait of them live on the show.

"I feel like I shouldn't be watching you do this; it feels very personal," the show's presenter joked. Nick's tongue is so long, according to the record book, that he can even lick his elbow, which is thought to be impossible for a human to achieve.

On the show, Nick Stoeberl stated that he works for the American government, but he didn't reveal the department. Further, he joked, "I may or may not be the result of a government experiment like The Hulk; if I'm not careful, I may turn green."

Nick said he first noticed his tongue was longer than usual when, as a child, he'd cheekily stick it out at people.

In an old YouTube clip, he can be heard saying that while this peculiarity is fantastic, it becomes uncomfortable when people constantly ask me to show them my lengthy tongue.

According to the GWR, when it comes to his artwork, Nick has named himself another moniker: Lickasso.