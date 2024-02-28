'Kashmir Was So Beautiful': Glimpses From Sachin Tendulkar's Video Diary

Sachin Tendulkar in Kashmir.

Kashmir stands as a testament to nature's unparalleled beauty. Charmed by it, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was on a vacation to paradise with his family, shared glimpses from his holiday diary and said that the city will remain a beautiful experience "etched in my memory."

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip," Mr Tendulkar wrote on X.

He added, "The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of "Make in India, Make for the World." They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia."

The video montage featured his time in Kashmir, during which he was seen enjoying snowfall, interacting with the locals, and indulging in a game of gully cricket. The montage also showed his visit to Aman Setu the last point on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

See the video here:

Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality.



Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially… pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 2 lakh views with 13,000 likes on X, formerly Twitter. The internet users were quick to drop comments on the beautiful video.

A user wrote, "Promoting India like a Bharat Ratna."

Another user commented, "Lovely! the simplicity of this video shows your beautiful heart @sachin_rt and the love of the people."

"Amazing! It's truly the heaven on earth. Looking forward to travelling there one day," the third user commented.