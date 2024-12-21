Jesse Eisenberg Says Playing Lex Luthor In 'Batman v Superman' Hurt His Career

Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg has claimed that his role as DC villain Lex Luthor in the 2016 superhero flick, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, hurt his career. Mr Eisenberg played the iconic comic book villain in the movie which also saw Ben Affleck's Batman going toe-to-toe against Henry Cavill's Superman that was introduced in Man of Steel (2013) three years ago.

"I was in this Batman movie and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received," Mr Eisenberg reflected on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"I've never said this before, and it's kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public."

The Social Network star has appeared in movies such as Now You See Me 2, The Art of Self-Defense, Vivarium, and Zombieland: Double Tap, since the release of Batman v Superman.

"I've been in poorly received things that just don't see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows. But this was so public, and I don't read notices or reviews or movie press or anything, so I was unaware of how poorly it was received."

Notably, Batman v Superman, as just the second DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film attempted to introduce a multitude of characters as well as myriad storylines which led to a convoluted mess of a movie. The film received backlash from critics as well as fans alike with most panning the DC executives for trying to compete with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but not having the patience to craft the characters properly.

Mr Eisenberg's statement comes in the backdrop of the release of the Superman teaser trailer. The movie, supposed to kickstart a new era in DC universe has been written and directed by James Gunn of the Guardians of the Galaxy fame. After taking over as the DC boss, Mr Gunn laid the DCEU to rest by announcing that Mr Cavill would not be returning as the Man of Steel.

David Corenswet has been cast as the new Kryptonian alien with Nicholas Hoult playing the role of Lex Luthor, previously helmed by Mr Eisenberg. Both are featured in the teaser trailer with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Clark's adopted father also appearing briefly in the 2-minute 20-second video.