Jeremy Renner Released From Hospital After Snow Plough Accident, Recovering At Home

The actor was injured while ploughing snow at his house

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow-plough accident. The actor confirmed via Twitter that he's out of the hospital and back at home. On Monday, the 52-year-old actor replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown on Twitter, revealing that he is recovering at home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Mr Renner wrote.

See the tweet here:

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Earlier this month, the actor was injured while ploughing snow at his house in Nevada's Reno on New Year's Day. He was airlifted to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Mr Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and underwent two surgeries.

While at the hospital, the actor actively shared updates on his health on his social media accounts. On January 3, the actor updated his fans about his condition by posting a hospital bed selfie on Instagram and thanking well-wishers for their support.

Four days later, he posted another picture of himself along with the medical staff on his birthday. He also posted a video from what he described as "A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day."

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The 'Marvel' actor was attempting to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow when the actor's snow plough ended up running him over and critically injuring him. The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

The 51-year-old has played 'Hawkeye', a member of Marvel's Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. Mr Renner has also twice been nominated for an Oscar, for his role in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.