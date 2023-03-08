Mariana Pajon: Woman With Most Olympic BMX Medals

Guinness World Records title is a dream come true for Mariana.

Mariana Pajon, a cyclist from Colombia, is regarded as the best BMX rider of her generation. She scarcely tasted defeat on the route from earning her maiden world title in 2010 to her second Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

With a total of three medals, Mariana formally owns the Guinness World Records title for the most female BMX Olympic medals. She earned two gold medals in women's BMX at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games and a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 30, 2021. Known as "The Queen of BMX", she began her professional career at the young age of five, when she first got on a BMX bike.

Growing up, Mariana would go with her elder brother Miguel to his monthly riding practise. At age five, Mariana made the decision that she wanted to give cycling a try.

"My role as her big brother will always be to protect her, accompany her, always be there for her, celebrate together, and help her get up when she falls and it is incredible the team we have managed to form together. One of my purposes is to help the whole world see and value how incredible Mariana is, not only as an athlete but also as a person," said her brother, Miguel Pajon.

When Mariana started cycling at the age of five, it was thought to be a sport primarily played by men, but that didn't deter her. Mariana was a fierce competitor because of her tenacity, and she was notable because of how well she did in events for someone so young.

"For me, having a Guinness World Records title is a dream come true. I remember asking for Guinness World Records books on Christmas, birthdays and special dates. And, seeing amazing people and talents. Receiving a title is the result of hard work and big dreams," said Mariana Pajon.

Here is the list of some important medals she has won:

Gold medals at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games

Silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Gold medal at the Guadalajara 2011 and Lima 2019 Pan American Games

18-time BMX World Champion (9 with medal and UCI Rainbow jersey)

5 gold Medals at the South American Games

13 gold Medals at the UCI BMX Supercross World Cups

1 gold Medal at the Verona 2017 BMX European Rounds

UCI BMX Supercross World Cup Tournament Champion in 2013, 2015, and 2021

4 gold Medals at the National Sport Games in 2015 and 2019

4-time US National Champion