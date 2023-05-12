'I Do What Makes Me Feel Most Alive': Britney Spears Reacts To Caffeine Addiction Reports

Britney Spears is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop.

Britney Spears, an American singer and songwriter, responded with a lengthy Instagram post to several media reports about her caffeine addiction.

These reports were prompted after TMZ, a US celebrity news website, said in a report that Britney Spears drinks caffeine drinks by the gallon, something experts say is not great but unsurprising for people with mental illnesses.

The report says that sources with direct knowledge told TMZ, which has produced a documentary that will air Monday, that Britney guzzles Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop. We're told she consumes so much caffeine that she'll sometimes stay awake for three consecutive days.

Often referred to as the "Princess of Pop" she replied to these rumours in her Instagram post and said "My mind gets busy, and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with."

"I may be a loser, but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest, and I don't like people in the media bullying me and saying hateful things," she wrote.

"Sorry, but I never stay up late with Red Bull!" It is absolutely the worst drink ever."

"Anyways, I'm sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever, but I was told for years I couldn't have coffee, and now that I can, it's my pride. I can't even look at it!"

