''I Love This Country'': GitHub CEO Visits India, Shares Pic From 2008 Bengaluru Trip

Thomas Dohmke, the CEO of GitHub, which Microsoft owns, is currently in India for a conference. Though it's his first visit to the country as the CEO of Github, he had previously visited India sixteen years ago. He shared a picture from Bengaluru during his 2008 visit and remarked that he ''loves this country.''

''Although this is my first visit as GitHub CEO in India, this is not my first time here. I love this country. This is me in 2008, in Bengaluru — I haven't aged at all. India is at the nexus of monumental economic opportunity, as it is set to become the world's largest developer community at the exact point in time the age of AI is taking off. More from me on this soon. Fair warning: I'll be posting a lot this week. Namaste, India!'' he wrote on X.

See the post here:

Several users welcomed Mr Dohmke to the country and wished him the best for his trip. One user wrote, ''Welcome back to Bengaluru, Thomas!''

Another commented, ''Namaste, Thomas! Waiting for you to drop more insights on India.''

A third said, ''Namaste indeed! Don't miss the amazing filter coffee and food while you are there. Enjoy the flavors and colors.'' A fourth wrote, ''Haha enjoy your stay @ashtom and will be excited to know your take on the tech landscape compared to 16 years before.''

A fifth added, ''You guys have done quite a good job with GitHub Actions, especially open-source actions: truly helping Devops shift-left. Also, interesting to see a talk about software supply chain security at constellation. Have a good time in India, Thomas.''

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage and share their code. Notably, Mr Dohmke is scheduled to participate in GitHub Constellation 2024 on June 12 in Bengaluru.

Microsoft acquired GitHub for USD 7.5 billion in a stock deal on June 2, 2018.