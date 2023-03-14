Gautam Adani's Son Jeet Engaged To Diamond Businessman's Daughter Diva Jaimin Shah

Jeet Adani with Diva Jaimin Shah.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The ceremony was a low-key affair and attended by close friends and family members of the two. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. A photo that has appeared on social media shows Mr Adani and his fiancee in traditional attire. While Ms Shah wore an embroidered lehenga, Jeet Adani looked stunning in pastel blue kurta. No details of the ceremony are available.

According to Adani group website, Jeet is the Vice President (Group Finance). He completed his studies University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Mr Adani started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk and Governance Policy, the website added.

Jeet is also spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs, which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses, according to the website.

Mr Adani has two sons - Karan and Jeet. Karan is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited is married to Paridhi Shroff. Paridhi is the daughter of Cyril Shroff who is the managing partner of law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Karan graduated from Purdue University.

Jeet is over a decade younger than his brother. According to his Twitter bio, Jeet Adani is passionate about music and loves racing cars.