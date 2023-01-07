For The First Time In World, A 'Robot Lawyer' Will Defend A Human In Court

The AI will run on a smartphone.

For most individuals, hiring lawyers to represent them in court has always been an expensive investment. But what if there were an AI-powered robot lawyer who could represent anyone?

It sounds strange, but it is going to happen in real life in the United States next month.A defendant will receive advice from an artificial intelligence (AI) created by DoNotPay throughout the duration of a court case in February, which is likely to be the first time an AI has ever represented a party in court.

According to New Scientist, the AI will run on a smartphone, listening in on court proceedings before instructing the defendant on what to say via an earpiece.

However, DoNotPay, the company that developed the AI, is remaining silent about the court's location and the defendant's name.

A computer scientist from Stanford University named Joshua Browder founded DoNotPay in California in 2015. In order to save defendants money, he wants his app to completely replace lawyers.

Here it is! The first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with A.I and LLMs.



Our @DoNotPay ChatGPT bot talks to Comcast Chat to save one of our engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.



Will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, chat and email. — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) December 12, 2022

The company claims that "the DoNotPay app is the home of the world's first robot lawyer. Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, and sue anyone at the press of a button."

Joshua Browder, the founder and CEO of the business, claims that training DoNotPay's AI assistant on case law spanning a wide range of issues and ensuring the app stays true to the truth required a lot of effort.

"We're trying to minimise our legal liability, and it's not good if it actually twists facts and is too manipulative," he said.