'Flying On Air India Is...': Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Takes A Dig At Airline's Pee-Gate

Anupam Mittal's tweet received mixed response on Twitter

Air India recently made headlines after a drunk passenger urinated on a co-passenger on a flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26. Since then, the airline has become the talk of the town. The airline has been facing backlash for the handling of the incident. Now, Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal took a dig at the airline for the 'peeing' incident and asked, "Flying on Air India is quickly becoming a moot point.”

In a separate tweet, the founder of Shaadi.com asked, "How do u think the airline could have/can handle the susuation better?"

Check out the tweet here:

Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point 😅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 9, 2023

Mr Mittal was disappointed with the way Air India dealt with the whole situation. Responding to Mr Mittal's tweet, a user asked why is he defaming the airline when it is the person's fault. The founder of Shaadi.com replied, "The issue is their handling of the susuation ... if they had done a good job at it, then I agree with you."

He made this tweet, 2 days ago and so far it has amassed over 7,000 likes. His tweet got a mixed response on Twitter. A user commented, "Shit happens in foreign airlines as well. But the point is that doesn't spread the way this incident on AI has spread. Why blame an entire airline for an unruly behaviour of a passenger? Just penalise that passenger as per law and move on." Another user commented, "Bad taste at least not expecting from your end, your shadi.com helps to connect the people also sometimes not. It doesn't mean u are responsible for this.."

The other set of internet users had a good laugh. A user wrote, "Sir, Stay away from liquidity." Another user wrote, "I am sure you would not have imagined liquidity in this form", the third user wrote, "In the future, Airlines will also force people to wear diapers during the flight."

"Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

"The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction," he added.