Watch: Emmanuel Macron Shares Video Of Celebration Ahead Of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup Final

It is no surprise that football fever has gripped the globe with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now, ahead of the final clash between France and Argentina on Sunday, French President Emmanual Macron also joined the final World Cup fever and shared a lively video of French football players celebrating in the dressing room.

The video was shot after France's victory over Morocco in the semi-finals. In the clip, Mr Macron is seen talking, shaking hands and hugging the French players in the dressing room at Doha Stadium. The players, on the other hand, are seen dancing to the music of the team anthem "Free to Desire".

Watch the video below:

On remet ça ? pic.twitter.com/MDKOvx6l9x — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 18, 2022

The French President shared the video on Sunday and in just a few hours the post has garnered more than 865,000 views and over 36,000 likes. Mr Macron is reportedly scheduled to make the trip to Doha for the second time in one week to attend the World Cup final clash between France and Argentina. He was in Qatar on Wednesday for France's semifinal match with Morocco, where he applauded France's 2-0 victory from box seats.

Meanwhile, speaking of the final FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messia is seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's biggest prize for the first time in his farewell to the tournament. The match is set to take place at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Messi is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986. Kylian Mbappe and the France team, on the other hand, are aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele's Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, December 18. It will start at 8:30pm IST and will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network. The match will also be streamed on the Jio cinema.