Cynthia Weil, Grammy-Winning Songwriter, Dead At 82

The cause of her death was not revealed.

Cynthia Weil, the legendary songwriter behind You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, has died aged 82, TMZ reported. Ms Weil's daughter Jenn Mann confirmed the unfortunate news with the media outlet. Ms Mann said, "My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

The songwriter was known for a number of hit songs, including On Broadway, Make Your Own Kind of Music, Walking in the Rain and Uptown. Ms Weil rose to fame in the 1960s, when co-wrote many hits with her husband Barry Mann. They were married for 62 years, BBC reported.

According to TMZ, the couple was nominated for an Academy Award and won 2 Grammys for Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram's "Somewhere Out There" from Steven Spielberg's "An American Tail."

Cynthia and Barry had massive hits in the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s.

She has worked with other collaborators to produce hits like "Running With The Night" and "Love Will Conquer All" with Lionel Richie. She also worked with David Foster for the soundtrack to "St. Elmo's Fire," including the hit, "For Just a Moment." And then, there's Peabo Bryson's "If Ever You're In My Arms Again," and "He's So Shy" by The Pointer Sisters, TMZ reported.

'You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'' was the most-played song of the 20th century.

She received 112 pop, country and R&B awards from BMI.

