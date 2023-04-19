Chinese Acrobat Falls To Death During A Live Performance With Husband

Officials said that an investigation is underway into the incident. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A Chinese acrobat died after falling during an aerial silks performance. The acrobat plummeted 30 feet to her death after a routine went wrong with her acrobatic partner, who is also her husband, according to a BBCreport. The gymnast surnamed Sun, fell during a flying-trapeze performance in the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province.

Ms Sun fell after her acrobatic partner failed to catch her with his legs during a stunt. She was rushed to a hospital but died of her injuries. News website The Paper reported that she leaves behind two children.

The horrifying video has sent shivers across the internet.

According to The Paper, Ms Sun and her husband surnamed Zhang, had worked together for many years. They have performed several stunts together without safety belts.

The news website further reported that the couple were arguing at the time of the incident. Although the female performer was told to wear safety lines, she allegedly refused.

However, the husband has denied fighting with his wife, according to Yangzi Evening News. "We were always happy together. There was no fight."



