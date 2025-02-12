"ChennAI Express": Sundar Pichai Meets Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas In Paris, Pic Goes Viral

In a meeting that sparked widespread interest, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sat down with Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas in Paris on Tuesday. The encounter between the two prominent Indian-origin CEOs sent social media abuzz, with many users marvelling at their shared Tamil Nadu roots and speculating about a potential acquisition by Google. Following the meeting, Mr Srinivas expressed his delight, having had the opportunity to connect with Mr Pichai.

Notably, both CEOs were in Paris to attend the AI Action Summit, a gathering of global leaders, tech executives, and lawmakers focused on shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Aravind Srinivas took to social media to share a photo of the meeting and wrote, "Great meeting you @sundarpichai."

See the post here:

Social media users were abuzz with excitement as the photo went viral. Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the meeting, with some users suggesting that the two tech leaders should collaborate to create the ultimate search engine.

One user wrote, "Google has funds, and you have the best team to work on and better AI for humanity not just for money."

Another commented, "Did you ask him if he switched from Google Assistant to Perplexity Assistant on his Apple phone?" A third said, "Looks like an incredible moment! Must've been a great conversation." A fourth added, "Chennai Express," while a fifth quipped, "Did you speak in Tamil?"

Before this, Mr Pichai also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the "incredible opportunities" that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring to India. The Alphabet CEO also noted the potential for close collaboration between Google and India to advance the country's digital transformation.

He said," Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."

Notably, Mr Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet, leading the company's innovation and growth in the tech industry. Born in Madurai, Mr Pichai has risen through the ranks to become one of the most influential tech leaders globally.

Born in Chennai, Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, a cutting-edge AI-powered search engine backed by prominent investors, including Jeff Bezos. Founded in 2022, Perplexity AI was established by Srinivas alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. A distinguished alumnus of IIT-Madras, Srinivas earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. His career began as a research intern at OpenAI, followed by stints at Google and DeepMind.