Canada-Based Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled: All About Him

Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh is at the centre of a controversy for his alleged support for Khalistan. The boycott was sparked by Shubh's sharing a distorted map of India on his Instagram story in January, which omitted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states.

Along with the picture, the singer wrote, "Pray for Punjab", for which he was slammed massively on social media. The singer later deleted the map and replaced it with a message that read "Pray for Punjab" without any picture.

It began on September 19, when boAt, an electronics brand withdrew its sponsorship from an upcoming India tour of the singer. On September 20, Shubh's tour was cancelled by BookMyShow, after the ticket-booking app faced a boycott call on social media.

Let us take a look at the five points about the singer:

His real name is Shubhneet Singh. For on-stage appearances, he uses Shubh.

Shubh released his first song in September 2021 called We Rolling. The song became an instant hit. It has garnered more than 207 million views on YouTube, so far.

But Shubh rose to fame with tracks like Elevated, OG and Cheques.

Shubh is followed by some of the big names in Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra, on Instagram.

On September 21, Shubh expressed his disappointment after the cancellation of the India tour through an Instagram post. He shared a three-slide note, and clarified, “My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it, and I definitely didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.”

The singer was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event.

Shubh also had his concerts in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.