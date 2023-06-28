Born x Raised Co-founder Chris Printup Dies In Car Crash, Tributes Pour On Social Media

The brand has yet to reveal an official announcement on their social media.

Born x Raised co-founder Chris Printup, aka Spanto, died in a tragic car accident on Tuesday, June 27, Fox 11 reported. Printup, alongside partner Alex “2Tone” Erdmann, launched Born x Raised in 2013.

As a co-founder of Born x Raised, Chris Printup played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's identity and establishing its reputation within the streetwear realm.

Notably, Born x Raised has collaborated with brands such as New Era, Converse, and Babylon, and has also partnered with prominent Los Angeles sports franchises including the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, and LAFC. The brand has 300K followers on Instagram.

Last month, Born x Raised teamed up with Levi's to pay homage to Spanto's late father Butch, who died earlier this year.

Many of his close friends, and fans paid heartfelt tributes to the designer on social media.

RIP TO THE HOMIE SPANTO! 💔🙏🏽😔 pic.twitter.com/2JhcA0hLT1 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) June 28, 2023

You can't go anywhere in LA without seeing someone wearing some #BORNxRAISED. He was so much more than his brand and that just goes to you how loved Spanto was and will forever be. Prayers to his family, friends, Venice and everyone who knew him and loved him.



RIP SPANTO 🕊️ — Rob (@RobDollas) June 28, 2023

LA might've lost a real one, but your presence made an everlasting impact in this city and around the world. Your vision shifted my trajectory in life and I've created lifelong bonds with people who share the same gratitude for you as I do.



Rest In Power Spanto#BornxRaisedpic.twitter.com/HXdCwfdDit — Miguelito (preWGA On Strike)🇲🇽 (@migueltheiii) June 28, 2023

RIP Spanto 🕊️thank you for always representing la raza in your work and definitely being a big inspiration to my art 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNVm8PNzt0 — Jocelyn (@JocelynStitches) June 28, 2023

Photographer Atiba Jefferson wrote, ''Spanto I was waiting to make this post because of how much a fighter you are, you beat cancer and the streets, you lived life like everyday was your last, you glowed when you talked about you family. Working with you was so great, you connected me with so many new friends that I love. You will always be with us my heart goes out to family and friends. I love you and will see you again.''

Rap executive icon Dante Ross wrote on Instagram, ''A testament to a man's being is how much he is universally loved and respected. Spanto was loved by all. Watching his evolution was a gift, hearing his laugh an honor. He walked the walk with grace and then some. We will talk you up until the wheels fall off, we love you Chris.''

Notably, Mr. Printup was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013, a month after he started Born x Raised. By 2018, reports confirmed he was free of cancer. At the end of 2022, he reflected on how far he has come on Instagram in a gratitude post.

He was also renowned for his altruism and commitment to his native Los Angeles in addition to his creative endeavors.

Meanwhile, the brand has yet to reveal an official announcement on their social media.