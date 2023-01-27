Bilal al-Sudani: 5 Facts On ISIS Terrorist Killed In US Raid

According to US, Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group's operations worldwide.

In a release, the White House said al-Sudani had a long history as a terrorist in Somalia. Before joining ISIS, he was designated by the US Treasury Department in 2012 for his role in extremist al-Shabaab movement in Somalia.

Ten years ago, before he joined the Islamic State, Sudani was involved in recruiting and training fighters for al-Shabaab.

Sudani had a key operational and financial role with specialised skills, which made him an important target for US counterterrorism action, the White House further said.