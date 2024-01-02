Argument Over 'Undercooked' Biryani Leads To Fight At Hyderabad Restaurant, Video Surfaces

The Abids police booked the accused waiters and others for violations

Tense moments unfolded at the renowned Grand Hotel in Abids on Sunday night, where a clash erupted between a group of customers and restaurant staff allegedly over the poor quality of food. A video clip, purportedly filmed by one of the customers, captures waiters using sticks to assault the group. Women can be heard screaming.

According to The Hindu report, the Abids police booked the accused waiters and others for violations under IPC 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The recorded incident depicts a violent confrontation where staff members use unconventional items such as bathroom wipers and chairs to confront the customers. Despite a woman within the family pleading to stop the assault, the attackers persist, resorting to verbal abuse.

Kalesh b/w hotel staff and family in Hyderabad over uncooked biryani in new year party

pic.twitter.com/uDMbbwXGHy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 1, 2024

According to media reports, the complainant's family from Dhoolpet was at the restaurant to celebrate the new year. The customers, allegedly dissatisfied with the biryani's quality, requested a replacement, only to discover that the substitute fare was equally unsatisfactory.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, A Chandrasekhar told TOI, "When the server questioned them about it, an argument ensued. In a fit of anger, one of the customers slapped the waiter, who immediately called his colleagues. The staff then became aggressive with the family."

