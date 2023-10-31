Apple's Entire 'Scary Fast' Event Was Shot On iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 series was launched last month.

Apple's "Scary Fast" event, which introduced new Macs powered by the M3 chip, was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The shoot also included the aerial drone shots. The entire 30-minute Halloween-themed presentation was a pre-recorded event, according to a report in TechCrunch. At the end of the presentation, CEO Tim Cook thanked the audience after which a message appeared on the screen saying "This event was shot on iPhone and edited on Mac." There was also a disclaimer saying that "All presenters, locations, and drone footage were shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max".

Apple has always promoted the iPhone's camera as capable of shooting Hollywood-style films, but this is the first time that an entire Apple event was recorded using the iPhone.

TechCrunch said the company also used additional gear, like lighting, audio and other equipment.

The new iPhone series, including the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, was launched last month at Apple's "Wonderlust" event. The top models include a new A17 chip with a more powerful graphics engine. The latest iPhone models also have a titanium frame, a switch from the stainless-steel design used since 2017.

The new iPhones went on sale in India on September 22.

Meanwhile, at the "Scary Fast" event, Apple unveiled some brand-new Macs that include the most recent version of the company's in-house chip.

According to Apple, the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max circuits are the 'first personal computer chips' built using the more efficient 3-nanometre technology.

The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavoured update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. Along with the new processor, the redesigned iMac includes a 4.5K retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a 1080p webcam.

The iMac will also come in seven colours: Green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it has up to 24GB of unified memory. The iMac also comes with colour-matched accessories, although they all have lightning connectors.