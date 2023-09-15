Apple To Roll Out iOS 17 From September 18: Check Your Phone's Eligibility

The new iOS will be made available to eligible iPhones from September 18.

The much-awaited Apple annual launch event saw the company unveiling a series of exciting products including the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-bookings for the flagship phone will start on September 15, with sales beginning on September 25. At the Apple Wonderlust event on September 12, the tech giant also confirmed the rollout of iOS 17 — the latest version of its mobile operating system. The new iOS will be made available to eligible iPhones from September 18.

The update will come with a host of feature additions that include StandBy mode, the Journal app and revamped Messages. In iOS 17, users will also get the option to share passwords in select groups of trusted contacts. The contacts part of the group can contribute and modify passwords. The iOS will get a visual look-up, allowing users to recognise items or extract specific subjects from both photos and videos.

Apple also promises to make autocorrect better with predictive text suggestions directly in the text that they are typing. Another major feature upgrade for iOS 17 is NameDrop which can be used to share contact information by bringing iPhones in close proximity or by pairing the device with an Apple Watch.

However, iPhones from 2017 or before will not receive the iOS 17 update.

Here's a complete list of iPhones set to get the new operating software:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14 (including Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro

Devices which won't be getting Apple's latest mobile operating system are— iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The tech giant stopped feature upgrades for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series with the release of iOS 16. While older iPhones won't support the latest version of iOS or any new feature, they will continue to receive security updates for iOS 16.