Apple To Launch iOS 17 On Monday: A Look At Its New Features 

The new features also introduce a new first-party app called Journal.

Apple's latest operating system, iOS 17, will roll out on Monday, September 18. It will bring in a plethora of new features and enhancements to iPhone users.

The new features coming in iOS 17 were unveiled by Apple at the WWDC keynote on June 5. Among them are a built-in journaling app, redesigned contact cards, new safety features, better auto-correct and voice transcription, a new nightstand mode, and live voicemail.

iMessage Experience Evolved

The iMessage experience undergoes a significant update in iOS 17. Starting with a new keyboard drawer for easy access to commonly used functions like Camera, Photo, Audio, Stickers, Apple Cash, and Location Sharing. iPhone users can create their "Live Stickers" by animating subjects from their photos. To ensure safety, a feature called "Check In" has been incorporated, which allows users to notify friends and family once they reach their destination. In iOS 17, the audio messages are now transcribed, so you can read them in the moment and listen later. Now, you can also swipe to the right on any message to send a reply. The keyboard comes with an even more accurate autocorrect.

StandBy and Journal

iOS 17 introduces StandBy. Whenever the phone is placed horizontally, it will display glanceable information, widgets, clocks, photos, and notifications on the full screen. The new features also introduce a new first-party app called Journal. It allows users to track their daily activities and well-being.

Other Key Updates In iOS 17

Some other notable improvements in iOS 17 include private browsing in Safari with a visual look-up feature, support for passkeys, offline Maps, updates for Apple Music, AirDrop, AirPlay, AirTag, the Home app, Reminders, Siri, and new mental health features in the Health app. These updates promise a more comprehensive and enriched iPhone experience.