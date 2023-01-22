'Cheating Of Highest Order': Amul's Ex-MD Seeks Action Against Overprized Vegan Ghee

The post received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Amul's former MD RS Sodhi recently took to Twitter to seek action against a company for selling vegan ghee at Rs 800/kg.

Ms Sodhi was responding to a tweet that asked FSSAI about how can a vegan product made from seed and nut oils can be called ghee and how they permit it.

Mr Sodhi on Twitter wrote, "This is cheating of consumer of the highest order. A blend of 2-3 vegetable oils, not costing more than Rs 250 per kg, being sold at Rs 800. @fssaiindia must take action against all such fake food products."

Check out the tweet here:

This is cheating of consumer of highest order . A blend of 2-3 vegitable oils ,of not costing more than Rs 250 per kg ,being sold at Rs 800.@fssaiindia must take action against all such fake food products.@suraiya95@NDDB_Coop@shilpaanandhttps://t.co/7QwLTy7UId — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) January 20, 2023

The tweet was posted on January 20 and so far it has collected over 23,000 views. The post received mixed reactions from the netizens. A user commented, "Action not only on products but also on @fssaiindia as how low standards they have set to get the permit for these kinds of products #veganghee, there should be strict parameters to get the fssai license."

"How The National Ideal Standard Body is Allowing you to do that?" asked the second user.

Responding to Mr Sodhi, PETA India also commented, "Nothing stops Amul or any other dairy company from evolving to meet vegan consumer demand."