AI-Generated Pizza Ad Goes Viral, Internet Shocked

An advertisement for pizza, created with the help of artificial intelligence, is making waves on the internet. So far, AI has been making rapid strides in its text-to-image ability. But this is perhaps the first time that the prompts have created a video of a dish popular all across the world. The ad was first shared on Reddit and then appeared on other social media platforms like Twitter etc and shows a fictional pizza brand. The users are amazed as well as shocked to see how capable the AI is becoming.

From the voiceover to the video and images, everything has been created using AI. According to social media users, the script was generated by ChatGPT, the images come from MidJourney, the video is courtesy of Runway Gen2, and the voiceover comes from Eleven Labs.

Watch the advertisement:

Definitely wasted 3 hours of my life making this today... Everything is AI from the VO to the video and images. Assembled in After Effects. More info below. pic.twitter.com/CXv6gWM8gj — Pizza Later (@Pizza_Later) April 24, 2023

It was originally created by a person with the Twitter handle @Pizza_Later, who said that he "generated all the assets and then spent the better part of my afternoon assembling in AE with graphics etc."

The ad talks about a made-up franchise called 'Pepperoni Hug Spot', which can make food lovers' pepperoni dreams come true.

"Are you ready for best pizza of life? Bring friends down to Pepperoni Hug Spot," says the AI-generated voiceover.

"Like family, but with more cheese," reads the AI restaurant's slogan.

While this is yet another attempt to show the progress AI has made in recent years, not everyone is happy with the final product.

"This feels like the shit I see in my dreams while I'm trying to fall asleep. Just a collection of gibberish and weird sequences," one Reddit user commented.

Late last month, a video showing AI's interpretation of actor Will Smith indulging in a bowl of spaghetti shocked the internet. It was created using text-to-video generator Modelscope and first appeared on Reddit.